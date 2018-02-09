UK government presents the Africa Infrastructure Board at the Mining Indaba, an initiative to offer holistic approach to infrastructure development in Africa

On the sidelines of the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, at a roundtable hosted by the UK Department for International Trade (DIT) (https://goo.gl/5iDeFX), UK government and private sector presented the Africa Infrastructure Board and emphasized the unique proposition UK companies and government could offer in providing a holistic approach to infrastructure development in Africa. The […]

On the sidelines of the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, at a roundtable hosted by the UK Department for Intern...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...