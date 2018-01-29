UN-AU leaders sign Framework for Implementation of Agenda 2063 and 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

In keeping with the enhanced and mutually reinforcing partnership between the two organizations and to further accelerate the implementation of the sustainable development agenda for Africa, the United Nations Secretary-General H.E. Antonio Guterres and the African Union Commission Chairperson H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat signed the AU-UN Framework for the Implementation of Agenda 2063 and […]

