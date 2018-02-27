Alwihda Info
UN Calls for Urgent Protection for Tawergha Internally Displaced


27 Février 2018


Statement from the Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Ms. Maria Ribeiro: The UN Humanitarian organisations and partners in Libya are deeply concerned about the situation faced by Tawergha men, women and children who are unable to return home and currently living in makeshift-tented settlements with precarious conditions in Qararat al-Qataf and Hwara. “Hundreds of people, wanting […]

