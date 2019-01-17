UN Human Rights Office says credible reports suggest at least 890 killed in western Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) violence in mid-December

The UN Human Rights Office said Wednesday that according to allegations from credible sources, at least 890 people were killed between 16 and 18 December in four villages in Yumbi territory, Mai-Ndombe province in the west of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in what appear to have been clashes between the Banunu and Batende […]

