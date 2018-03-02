UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria condemns killing of three aid workers in North-East

The Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has condemned the killing of three aid workers in Rann town in Borno State, north-east Nigeria last night following an attack by a Non-State Armed Group on the military facilities next to the town. Three aid workers were also injured in the attack, and a female nurse is […]

