UN Migration Agency Assists Survivors as Migrants Perish in Libya Truck Accident

At nearly 3:00am on 14 February, a truck accident occurred, leaving 19 people dead and 49 people injured near Bani Waleed in Libya. The migrants on board reported that 180 people were crammed into the truck’s cargo containers. They also said that the smugglers’ truck crashed when it drove into a large hole in the […]

