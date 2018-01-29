Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UNAMID and Government of Sudan sign Memorandum of Understanding on the opening of a temporary operating base in Golo, Central Darfur


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Janvier 2018 modifié le 30 Janvier 2018 - 01:10


The African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Sudan yesterday regarding the opening of a temporary operating base in Golo, Central Jebel Marra locality, Central Darfur State, as per the Mission’s mandate. Government of Sudan authorities officially handed over a suitable location, some two-and-a-half […]

The African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) signed a Memorandum of Unders...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/01/2018

Tchad : un commandant et un soldat de la garde nomade tués, les assaillants en fuite

Tchad : un commandant et un soldat de la garde nomade tués, les assaillants en fuite

Tchad : les salaires des fonctionnaires réduits Tchad : les salaires des fonctionnaires réduits 27/01/2018

Populaires

Tchad : le plan national de développement (PND) est dans l'impasse !

29/01/2018

Tchad : QNET, une entreprise de marketing réseau qui promet de créer de l'emploi

29/01/2018

Côte d’Ivoire/criminalité faunique : Un Vietnamien arrêté à Abidjan

29/01/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/01/2018 - OUSMANE HAMAY

Tchad : le plan national de développement (PND) est dans l'impasse !

Tchad : le plan national de développement (PND) est dans l'impasse !

Nouvelle illumination du Premier Ministre algérien Nouvelle illumination du Premier Ministre algérien 22/01/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 27/01/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Un centrafricain donne raison à Trump

Un centrafricain donne raison à Trump

Fraude à la nationalité française par mariage et délai de la prescription biennale Fraude à la nationalité française par mariage et délai de la prescription biennale 25/01/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 27/01/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Vers la présidence à vie de Joseph Kabila en RDC ?

Vers la présidence à vie de Joseph Kabila en RDC ?

Tchad : la CASAC félicite la population pour le "non respect du mot d'ordre de manifester" Tchad : la CASAC félicite la population pour le "non respect du mot d'ordre de manifester" 25/01/2018 - MAHAMOUD ALI SEID

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.