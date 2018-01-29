UNAMID and Government of Sudan sign Memorandum of Understanding on the opening of a temporary operating base in Golo, Central Darfur

The African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Sudan yesterday regarding the opening of a temporary operating base in Golo, Central Jebel Marra locality, Central Darfur State, as per the Mission’s mandate. Government of Sudan authorities officially handed over a suitable location, some two-and-a-half […]

