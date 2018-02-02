UNHCR condemns forced returns of Cameroon asylum-seekers from Nigeria

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has learned with great concern of the forced return by Nigeria of 47 Cameroonians, who were handed over to the Cameroonian authorities on 26 January 2018. Most of the individuals in question had submitted asylum claims. Their forcible return is in violation of the principle of non-refoulement, which constitutes the […]

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has learned with great concern of the forced return by Nigeria of 47 Cameroonians, who were handed over to the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...