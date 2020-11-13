Uganda tops African countries with well-developed electricity regulatory frameworks – ERI 2020 report

Uganda has for the third time in a row emerged as the top performer in this year’s Electricity Regulatory Index Report published by the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org). The East African country, along with Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia and Kenya, the other top performers, have regulators with the authority to exert the necessary oversight on the […]

