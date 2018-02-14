Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ugandan journalist seized in Kampala following investigative report


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Février 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ugandan authorities must make every effort to secure the safe release of Charles Etukuri, an investigative journalist for the state-owned New Visionnewspaper, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Five unidentified men dressed in military camouflage seized Etukuri outside the newspaper’s office in Kampala yesterday, days after he published an investigation into the murder of […]

Ugandan authorities must make every effort to secure the safe release of Charles Etukuri, an ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/02/2018

L'ONU prêt à aider le Tchad pour organiser les prochaines élections

L'ONU prêt à aider le Tchad pour organiser les prochaines élections

La France "encourage le Tchad à garantir le plein respect des droits de l’Homme" La France "encourage le Tchad à garantir le plein respect des droits de l’Homme" 14/02/2018

Populaires

Tchad : une journée de colère contre les opérateurs téléphoniques

15/02/2018

Deux centrales hydroélectriques autorisées au Maroc

15/02/2018

Two hydropower plants authorized in Morocco

15/02/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 11/02/2018 - Freeman Djido

La puissance de l’impuissant

La puissance de l’impuissant

R.D. Congo : Pour une conférence internationale des donateurs R.D. Congo : Pour une conférence internationale des donateurs 06/02/2018 - APO

ANALYSE - 14/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : Le Conseil d’Etat assouplit les règles

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : Le Conseil d’Etat assouplit les règles

Naturalisation française : la jurisprudence en faveur des handicapés étrangers Naturalisation française : la jurisprudence en faveur des handicapés étrangers 13/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 30/01/2018 - Moussa Pascal Sougui

Tchad : "La répression brutale des élèves et étudiants par les forces de l’ordre doit cesser"

Tchad : "La répression brutale des élèves et étudiants par les forces de l’ordre doit cesser"

Vers la présidence à vie de Joseph Kabila en RDC ? Vers la présidence à vie de Joseph Kabila en RDC ? 27/01/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.