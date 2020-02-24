Alwihda Info
United Nations Calls for Nominations for Nelson Mandela Prize


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Février 2020


The Prize was established in June 2014 by the United Nations General Assembly to recognize the achievements of those who dedicate their lives to the service of humanity by promoting the purposes and principles of the United Nations while honouring and paying homage to Nelson Mandela’s extraordinary life and legacy of reconciliation, political transition, and […]

