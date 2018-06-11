United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) donates four used vehicles to Jubek State

UNMISS invites you to attend and cover an event where UNMISS is donating four used vehicles to Jubek State WHAT: UNMISS donates four used vehicles to Jubek State WHEN: Tuesday, 12 June 2018 at 10:00hrs WHERE: Jubek Governor’s Office, Juba. South Sudan. We hope that you can join us at this important event to support […]

