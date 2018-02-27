United Nations Mission in South Sudan acts on allegations of sexual exploitation against formed police unit

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has recalled a unit of police officers from Wau and confined them to base after a preliminary investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation. UNMISS has a zero tolerance, no excuses, and no second chances approach to sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA). Our priority is to put the victims’ […]

