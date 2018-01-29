United Nations Mission in South Sudan committed to protecting safety of displaced people in Protection of Civilians sites

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has today (January 27, 2018) conducted a search operation within the Protection of Civilians site next to its base in Juba to determine whether individuals allegedly involved in the abduction and killing of three people in the capital last week were located within the camp. A number of […]

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has today (January 27, 2018) conducted a search operation within the Protection of Civilians site next to its base in...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...