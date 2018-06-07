United Nations Secretary-General appoints Ahunna Eziakonwa of Nigeria as Assistant Administrator, Director, United Nations Dev elopment Programme’s Regional Bureau for Africa

Ms. Eziakonwa will succeed Abdoulaye Mar Dieye of Senegal, who has assumed the role of Director for UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Programme Support. The Secretary-General is grateful to Mr. Mar Dieye for his dedication and commitment to the Organization during his term as Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa at […]
Ms. Eziakonwa will succeed Abdoulaye Mar Dieye of Senegal, who has assumed the role of Director for UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Programme Sup...
Ms. Eziakonwa will succeed Abdoulaye Mar Dieye of Senegal, who has assumed the role of Director for UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Programme Sup...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...