United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomes reconciliation agreements in support of peace and stability in Libya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomes all reconciliation initiatives between communities in Libya, aiming at restoring safety and stability to the daily lives of Libyans. In this context the mission welcomes recent reconciliation efforts and the agreement signed between the cities of Misrata and Zintan and hopes it paves the way for […]

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomes all reconciliation initiatives between communities in Libya, aiming...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



