United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Supports Healthy Living in Egypt through Health Communications Project

Thousands of Egyptians are living healthier lives today thanks to a joint project between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Ministry of Health and Population to improve the skills of over 700 Egyptian health educators. The project, which began in 2014 and completed this month, featured a combination of training, curriculum […]

Thousands of Egyptians are living healthier lives today thanks to a joint project between the United States Agency for Interna...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...