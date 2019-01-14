Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Video News Release: GAINDE 2000 unveils ORBUS Pay at CES 2019 the first blockchain and AI enabled payment gateway


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Consumer Electronics Show (www.CES.tech) is the world’s biggest tech show focusing on innovation with over 190,000 visitors in 2019 in Las Vegas, USA. For the second year, GAINDE 2000 is showcasing its innovations at CES, demonstrating the dynamism of the African innovation ecosystem, and positioning Africa as a major actor in digital transformation. GAINDE2000 […]

The Consumer Electronics Show (www.CES.tech) is the world’s biggest tech show focusing on innovation with over 190,000 v...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/01/2019

Tchad : des milices libyennes ont pris part à des affrontements au nord

Tchad : des milices libyennes ont pris part à des affrontements au nord

Tchad : face à la crise, l'ONAJES incite les jeunes à entreprendre Tchad : face à la crise, l'ONAJES incite les jeunes à entreprendre 13/01/2019

Populaires

Tchad : des milices libyennes ont pris part à des affrontements au nord

13/01/2019

Tchad : appels au calme après un mouvement de contestation à Goz Beida

13/01/2019

Tchad : deux magistrats révoqués par décret

14/01/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : Le procureur met en garde "ceux qui pensent défier la loi"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/01/2019 - Gap

Centrafrique : un ancien ministre demande un moratoire sur les fêtes

Centrafrique : un ancien ministre demande un moratoire sur les fêtes

Les dirigeants algériens au bord du gouffre Les dirigeants algériens au bord du gouffre 10/01/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 29/12/2018 - Aliou TALL

Gilets jaunes : Et s'ils étaient noirs et arabes ?

Gilets jaunes : Et s'ils étaient noirs et arabes ?

Afrique : l’assurance affinitaire, un marché en devenir Afrique : l’assurance affinitaire, un marché en devenir 28/12/2018 - Namissa Rakoto

REACTION - 13/01/2019 - Info Alwihda

Frais de scolarité pour étudiants étrangers en France : "une hausse discriminatoire" (CEDPE)

Frais de scolarité pour étudiants étrangers en France : "une hausse discriminatoire" (CEDPE)

Tribune : Les morpions algériens et français en plein délire !​ Tribune : Les morpions algériens et français en plein délire !​ 03/01/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.