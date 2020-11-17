Virtual agrofood & plastprintpack Africa on 23 to 26 November 2020: All set for the most prestigious virtual industry event to date

The figures of Virtual agrofood & plastprintpack Africa 2020 (www.Virtual-Africa.net) speak for themselves, and the German organiser fairtrade and its many African partners have every reason to be proud of this enormous success. “With [1,000+ registered attendees from 73 countries](https://www.virtual-africa.net/for-attendees) (https://bit.ly/3kBgiN1), [75 speakers](https://www.virtual-africa.net/for-attendees/speakers)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/virtual-agrofood-and-pla...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...