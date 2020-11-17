Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Virtual agrofood & plastprintpack Africa on 23 to 26 November 2020: All set for the most prestigious virtual industry event to date


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Novembre 2020


The figures of Virtual agrofood & plastprintpack Africa 2020 (www.Virtual-Africa.net) speak for themselves, and the German organiser fairtrade and its many African partners have every reason to be proud of this enormous success. “With [1,000+ registered attendees from 73 countries](https://www.virtual-africa.net/for-attendees) (https://bit.ly/3kBgiN1), [75 speakers](https://www.virtual-africa.net/for-attendees/speakers)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/virtual-agrofood-and-pla...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/11/2020

Tchad : des étudiants "ravitaillent" la banque de sang de l'hôpital provincial d'Abéché

Tchad : des étudiants "ravitaillent" la banque de sang de l'hôpital provincial d'Abéché

Tchad : les travaux du projet hydraulique "Bitéha 2" vont bientôt débuter à l'Est Tchad : les travaux du projet hydraulique "Bitéha 2" vont bientôt débuter à l'Est 16/11/2020

Populaires

Tchad : "le président fait des diagnostics mais il n'a pas de solutions", estime Succes Masra

16/11/2020

Tchad : des filles d'une école coranique offrent un Coran à la ministre de la Femme, retour sur la polémique

16/11/2020

Tchad : le couvre-feu prolongé de deux semaines par décret

16/11/2020
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/10/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

ANALYSE - 16/11/2020 - Aliou TALL

​Emigration clandestine : BRING BACK OUR BOYS ! Ils sont violés, vendus et tués par les libyens

​Emigration clandestine : BRING BACK OUR BOYS ! Ils sont violés, vendus et tués par les libyens

Importance et enjeux d'un Code de bonne conduite des journalistes en période électorale Importance et enjeux d'un Code de bonne conduite des journalistes en période électorale 11/11/2020 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

REACTION - 12/11/2020 - Hisseine Adamou Camara

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne 25/10/2020

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter