Visit of His Majesty King Makhosonke of the Ndebele Kingdom to High Commission


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Février 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


His Majesty King Makhosonke of the Ndebele Kingdom visited the High Commission of India Pretoria, the first official contact with the Government of India. The two sides discussed a deepening of relations between India and the Ndebele Kingdom inclusive of technical training and assistance, scholarship schemes of the Government of India, and an enhanced cultural […]

