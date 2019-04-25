WIN an Invitation to the African Development Bank’s 2019 Annual Meetings and Travel to Malabo to cover African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Largest Annual Event

APO Group ([www.APO-opa.com](http://www.apo-opa.com/)), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East, will award one African journalist transport, accommodation and daily allowance to attend the African Development Bank’s 2019 Annual Meetings ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) which will take place in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea,… Read more on https://apo-african-press-organization.africa-newsroom.com/press/win-an-invitation-to-th...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...