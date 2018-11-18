Women Must Redesign the table, and not just expect to be at the table, says Ģraça Machel

Dame Graça Machel, one of Africa’s foremost advocates for the rights of women and children, has called on African women and policy makers to challenge gender inequality and inadequate female representation in the continent’s business and economic, political and policy space. “Africa’s socio-economic transformation will only be realized once we aggressively address gender-specific challenges,… Read […]

