World Food Programme Broadens Operation to Stem Severe Hunger in Democratic Republic of Congo’s Kasai Region

In the face of escalating violence, daunting logistical challenges and insufficient funding, the United Nations World Food Programme is energizing two key elements of its emergency operation to prevent famine in war-ravaged Kasai: cash distributions to the most vulnerable and specialist support to check acute malnutrition in women and young children. Since the launch last […]

In the face of escalating violence, daunting logistical challenges and insufficient funding, the United Nations W...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...