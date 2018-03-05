World Food Programme Calls for More Investment in School Meals by West African Governments

The United Nations World Food Programme today (March 1, 2018) urged governments in West Africa to invest more money in school meal programmes so these can act as a catalyst for improved economic and social welfare communities across the region. The call was made on African Day of School Feeding which is being celebrated for […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...