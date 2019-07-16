World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General reconvenes International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has reconvened an Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005 Emergency Committee on Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Committee will meet on 17 July, 2019, in Geneva from 12 midday, to ascertain whether the ongoing outbreak constitutes a public health emergency […]

