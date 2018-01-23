World Health Organization responds to the humanitarian needs in Tripoli, thanks to European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) fund

Following the armed clash in Mitiga Airport and surrounding areas, the World Health Organization (WHO) country office in Libya delivered urgently 1 (one) Emergency Trauma kits type B to the Filed Hospital in Tripoli that is run by Administration of Wounded under Ministry of Health. This clash resulted in twenty five (25) deaths and one […]

