Zambia Army adopts a sustenance system of maintaining and refurbishing equipment

Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff Major General Jackson Miti has said the Zambia Army has adopted an equipment sustenance system of maintaining and refurbishing already existing equipment in order to preserve core capabilities and remain prepared for future challenges. During a presentation at the 18th International Armoured Vehicles conference held at Twickenham […]

Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff Major General Jackson Miti has said the Zambia Army has adop...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...