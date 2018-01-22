Zimbabwe: Council adopts conclusions in light of ongoing political transition

On 22 January 2018, the Council adopted the following conclusions on Zimbabwe: – The ongoing political transition in Zimbabwe creates high expectations among all Zimbabweans. It can open the way to a full return to the Rule of Law, within a constitutional framework and under civilian rule, allowing for the preparation and implementation of much-needed […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...