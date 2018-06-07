Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Africa Innovation Summit Kicks Off in Kigali Showcasing Ground-breaking African Solutions


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Prime Minister of Rwanda, the Honourable Edouard Ngirente, this morning officially declared the Africa Innovation Summit (AIS) 2018 ([www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com](http://www.africainnovationsummit.com/)) open in Kigali, Rwanda. AIS II will focus on innovative and disruptive solutions to the major challenges facing African countries, which include energy access, water, food insecurity, health… Read more on https://africainnovationsummit.africa-newsroom.com/press/africa-innovation-summit-ki...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/06/2018

Libye, Centrafrique : Jean-Yves Le Drian va rencontrer Déby au Tchad

Libye, Centrafrique : Jean-Yves Le Drian va rencontrer Déby au Tchad

Tchad : la compagnie sucrière rachète 3.000 sacs de sucre saisis par la douane Tchad : la compagnie sucrière rachète 3.000 sacs de sucre saisis par la douane 06/06/2018

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nominations

06/06/2018

Tchad : l'ex-gouverneur du Logone oriental doit être traduit en justice, insiste l'ordre des Avocats

06/06/2018

Tchad : le gouverneur du Logone oriental limogé

06/06/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/05/2018 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

Un cri d’alarme à la jeunesse consciente d’Afrique

Un cri d’alarme à la jeunesse consciente d’Afrique

Tchad : les journalistes tombent bas en démocratie Tchad : les journalistes tombent bas en démocratie 23/05/2018 - Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 31/05/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Les jeunes actifs favorisés par un nouvel accord franco-algérien

Les jeunes actifs favorisés par un nouvel accord franco-algérien

Violences conjugales – Absence de plainte pénale : le préfet est tenu à renouveler le titre de séjour Violences conjugales – Absence de plainte pénale : le préfet est tenu à renouveler le titre de séjour 29/05/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 11/05/2018 - Arthur Mabiala

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées 05/05/2018 - CTDDH

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.