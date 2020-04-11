Coronavirus – Africa: 52 African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (12,492), deaths (649), and recoveries (1,964)

African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (12,492), deaths (649), and recoveries (1,964) by region: Central (1,096 cases; 36 deaths; 85 recoveries): Burundi (3; 0; 0), Cameroon (730; 10; 60), Central African Republic (11; 0; 3), Chad (11; 0; 2), Congo (60; 5; 5), DRC (215; 20; 13), Equatorial Guinea (18; 0; 1), Gabon […]
