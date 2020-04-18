Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases, 18 April 2020 6pm EAT


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Avril 2020


African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (20,270) deaths (1,025), and recoveries (4,701) by region: Central (1,708 cases; 54 deaths; 233 recoveries): Burundi (6; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,016; 21; 168), Central African Republic (12; 0; 5), Chad (33; 0; 8), Congo (143; 6; 11), DRC (307; 25; 26), Equatorial Guinea (79; 0; 4), Gabon […]

