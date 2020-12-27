Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Update (27th December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Décembre 2020


Over 2.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 2.2 million recoveries & 62,000 deaths cumulatively. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: http://arcg.is/XvuSX. Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-covid19-update-27th-december-2020?lang=en

