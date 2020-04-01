Coronavirus – Africa: Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Global Epidemic â 31 March 2020

Outbreak Update: Globally, a total of 693,839 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) confirmed cases and 33,214 (CFR 5%) related deaths have been reported to date. Since the last brief (24 March 2020), 360,141 new COVID-19 cases and 18,706 new deaths have been reported globally. Fourteen countries and territories, including five African countries, are reporting cases while […]

