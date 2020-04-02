Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Burkina Faso crisis and COVID-19 concerns highlight pressure on Sahel food security


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Avril 2020


Food insecurity levels in the Sahel region are “spiralling out of control”, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Thursday, as it expressed concerns about the potential impact on humanitarian supply chains because of restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the Central Sahel in Africa – encompassing Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger […]

