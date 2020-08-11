Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (10th August 2020)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces three new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of #COVID19 deaths to 61. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 73 Total cases: 3309 New recoveries: 27 Total recoveries: 1634 New deaths: 3 T otal deaths: 61 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-10th-august-2020?lang=en

