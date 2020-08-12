Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (11 August 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Août 2020


Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 63. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 101 Total cases: 3410 New recoveries: 86 Total recoveries: 1720 New deaths: 2 Total deaths: 63 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-11-august-2020?lang=en

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 d...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/08/2020

Tchad : une cérémonie de prise d'armes à N'Djamena pour les 60 ans d'indépendance

Tchad : une cérémonie de prise d'armes à N'Djamena pour les 60 ans d'indépendance

Tchad : la fête de l'indépendance célébrée avec un défilé militaire à Moundou Tchad : la fête de l'indépendance célébrée avec un défilé militaire à Moundou 11/08/2020

Populaires

Affaire Daoussa Déby/Etat du Cameroun : la Cour suprême dit le droit

11/08/2020

Tchad : première apparition du chef de l'État avec la tenue d'apparat de Maréchal

11/08/2020

Tchad : "Je sais comment se gagnent les batailles. Je sais ce que c'est la guerre", Idriss Déby

11/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : enquête sur la mort de 44 détenus en avril, étaient-ils finalement de simples civils ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/07/2020 - Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne 29/07/2020 - Sandras Phiri

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda