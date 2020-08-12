Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (11 August 2020)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 63. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 101 Total cases: 3410 New recoveries: 86 Total recoveries: 1720 New deaths: 2 Total deaths: 63 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-11-august-2020?lang=en
