Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (13 August 2020)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 65. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 74 Total cases: 3599 New recoveries: 81 Total recoveries: 1991 New deaths: 2 Total deaths: 65 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-13-august-2020?lang=en
