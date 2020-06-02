Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update â 2nd June 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Juin 2020


The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 3,932; of these eighty-seven (87) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 1,344. Among the confirmed cases, 59 of them are male and 28 are female and their age ranges front 10 to 70 years. All of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



