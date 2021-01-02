Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (1 January 2021)

156 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,317 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 96,614 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,050,984. From the cases 142 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-1-january-2021?lang=en

