Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (30 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Décembre 2020


816 patients have recovered from the disease, 798 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 18 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 78,475. 2 patients have lost their lives to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,667. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-30-december-2020?lang=en

