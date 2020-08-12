Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Updates (12 August 2020)

Today, 373 COVID19 patients, 16 recoveries and 7 deaths have been reported by the NCDC in Libya. The updated total is 6302 patients; of whom 132 died and 740 recovered, while 5430 patients are still being hospitalized. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-libya-covid19-updates-12-august-2020?lang=en

