Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (1st August 2020)

New cases: 108 Total confirmed cases: 4186 Total active cases: 2152 Total recovered: 1914 (39 New) Total number of tests conducted: 30930 (663 New) Total deaths: 120 (6 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-1st-august-2020?lang=en

New cases: 108

Total confirmed cases: 4186

Total active cases: 2152

Total recovered: 1914 (39 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 30930 (663 New)

Total deaths: 120 ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...