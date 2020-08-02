Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (1st August 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Août 2020


New cases: 108 Total confirmed cases: 4186 Total active cases: 2152 Total recovered: 1914 (39 New) Total number of tests conducted: 30930 (663 New) Total deaths: 120 (6 New)

New cases: 108

Total confirmed cases: 4186

Total active cases: 2152

Total recovered: 1914 (39 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 30930 (663 New)

Total deaths: 120 ...

Tchad : violences basées sur le genre, le personnel judiciaire du Dar Tama se renforce
