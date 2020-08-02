Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (2nd August 2020)

New cases: 45 Total confirmed cases: 4231 Total active cases: 2189 Total recovered: 1919 (5 New) Total number of tests conducted: 31302 (663 New) Total deaths: 123 (3 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-2nd-august-2020?lang=en
