Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (08 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Janvier 2021


New cases: 314 Total active cases: 1705 Lost to follow-up: 134 Total number of tests conducted: 92,335 (1257 new) Total confirmed cases: 7925 Total recovered: 5802 (13 new) Outcome under investigation: 76 Total deaths: 208 (5 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-update-08-january-2021?lang=en

