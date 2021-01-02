Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (1 January 2021)

New Cases: 101 Total confirmed cases: 6684 Total Active cases: 604 Total recovered: 5708 (3 new) Lost to follow-up: 108 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number of tests conducted: 86883 (1427 new) Total Deaths: 191 (2 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-update-1-january-2021?lang=en

