Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (12 January 2021)

New cases: 373 Total active cases: 3,084 Lost to follow-up: 134 Total number of tests conducted: 98,864 (1,451 new) Total confirmed cases: 9,400 Total recovered: 5,852 (14 new) Outcome under investigation: 76 Total deaths: 254 (19 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-update-12-january-2021?lang=en

New cases: 373 Total active cases: 3,084 Lost to follow-up: 134 Total number of tests conducted: 98,864 (1,451 new) Total confirmed cases: 9,400 Total recove...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...