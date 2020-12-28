Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (28 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Décembre 2020


New Cases: 23 Total confirmed cases: 6377 Total Active cases: 323 Total recovered: 5682 (0 new) Lost to follow-up: 108 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number of tests conducted: 84352 (272 new) Total Deaths: 188 (0 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus–malawi-covid19-update-28-december-2020?lang=en

New Cases: 23 Total confirmed cases: 6377 Total Active cases: 323 Total recovered: 5682 (0 new) Lost to follow-up: 108 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total num...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/12/2020

Tchad : violences de Gagal, "la justice va faire son travail" assurent les autorités

Tchad : violences de Gagal, "la justice va faire son travail" assurent les autorités

Tchad : une dizaine de morts et des blessés dans des violences au Dar Tama Tchad : une dizaine de morts et des blessés dans des violences au Dar Tama 27/12/2020

Populaires

Tchad : une dizaine de morts et des blessés dans des violences au Dar Tama

27/12/2020

Tchad : le ministère de la Jeunesse dément avoir invité Succès Masra à la cérémonie du CNJT

28/12/2020

Tchad : grande émotion à Ati suite au décès du gouverneur du Batha

27/12/2020
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/12/2020 - Steve Djénonkar

Constitution tchadienne, véritable “kat-kat’’

Constitution tchadienne, véritable “kat-kat’’

Le Roi Mohammed VI et le Premier Ministre israélien ont eu un entretien téléphonique Le Roi Mohammed VI et le Premier Ministre israélien ont eu un entretien téléphonique 26/12/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 16/12/2020 - AMA

Le commerce intra-africain est essentiel pour amortir les effets des tensions commerciales et des chocs extérieurs

Le commerce intra-africain est essentiel pour amortir les effets des tensions commerciales et des chocs extérieurs

Tchad : sur les traces du conflit meurtrier d'Achiguek Tchad : sur les traces du conflit meurtrier d'Achiguek 14/12/2020 - Info Alwihda

REACTION - 20/12/2020 - Info Alwihda

Centrafrique : des appels au calme suite à la recrudescence des violences

Centrafrique : des appels au calme suite à la recrudescence des violences

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus 12/11/2020 - Hisseine Adamou Camara

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter