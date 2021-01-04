Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (3 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Janvier 2021


New Cases: 132 Total confirmed cases: 6844 Total Active cases: 750 Total recovered: 5715 (5 new) Lost to follow-up: 108 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number of tests conducted: 87749 (607 new) Total Deaths: 195 (3 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-update-3-january-2021?lang=en

New Cases: 132 Total confirmed cases: 6844 Total Active cases: 750 Total recovered: 5715 (5 new) Lost to follow-up: 108 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number of...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/01/2021

Confinement de N'Djamena : l'ENA suspend ses activités pédagogiques en présentiel

Confinement de N'Djamena : l'ENA suspend ses activités pédagogiques en présentiel

Tchad : une initiative pour reconstituer l'ancien Palais royal de Ouara au Ouaddaï Tchad : une initiative pour reconstituer l'ancien Palais royal de Ouara au Ouaddaï 03/01/2021

Populaires

Confinement "total" : la vie suit son cours à N'Djamena

03/01/2021

Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire

03/01/2021

Tchad : des commerces menacés de déguerpissement à N'Djamena

03/01/2021
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/01/2021 - Dr. Abakar Tollimi

Le Tchad "est aujourd’hui dans une situation de quasi faillite économique" (Dr. Abakar Tollimi)

Le Tchad "est aujourd’hui dans une situation de quasi faillite économique" (Dr. Abakar Tollimi)

Tchad : des restrictions fallacieuses qu’efficaces Tchad : des restrictions fallacieuses qu’efficaces 01/01/2021 - Steve Djénonkar

ANALYSE - 02/01/2021 - Anatole GBANDI

Centrafrique : leçon de démocratie

Centrafrique : leçon de démocratie

Le commerce intra-africain est essentiel pour amortir les effets des tensions commerciales et des chocs extérieurs Le commerce intra-africain est essentiel pour amortir les effets des tensions commerciales et des chocs extérieurs 16/12/2020 - AMA

REACTION - 03/01/2021 - Mbainaissem Gédéon

Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire

Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire

Centrafrique : des appels au calme suite à la recrudescence des violences Centrafrique : des appels au calme suite à la recrudescence des violences 20/12/2020 - Info Alwihda

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter