Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (30 December 2020)

New Cases: 83 Total confirmed cases: 6471 Total Active cases: 398 Total recovered: 5700 (12 new) Lost to follow-up: 108 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number of tests conducted: 84986 (477 new) Total Deaths: 189 (1 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-update-30-december-2020?lang=en

