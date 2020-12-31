Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (30 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Décembre 2020


New Cases: 83 Total confirmed cases: 6471 Total Active cases: 398 Total recovered: 5700 (12 new) Lost to follow-up: 108 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number of tests conducted: 84986 (477 new) Total Deaths: 189 (1 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-update-30-december-2020?lang=en

New Cases: 83 Total confirmed cases: 6471 Total Active cases: 398 Total recovered: 5700 (12 new) Lost to follow-up: 108 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter