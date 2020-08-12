Coronavirus – Nigeria: The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 11th August, 2020

The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 11th August, 2020 has been published. Download: https://bit.ly/2Cp4D42 Our daily reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria. Today’s report includes a breakdown of testing done by states. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-the-covid19-nigeria-situation-report-for-11th-august-2020?lang=en

The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 11th August, 2020 has been publish...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...